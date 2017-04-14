Home / Latest News /
Permit filed for Popeyes location in downtown Little Rock
This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.
A permit has been filed for a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in downtown Little Rock at the site of the recently razed kiosk once home to Back Yard Burgers.
The restaurant is planned for 824 Broadway, according to a filing with the Arkansas Department of Health. It would be the fifth Popeyes location in Little Rock.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that the former Back Yard Burgers location had been vacant since October 2012.
