Permit filed for Popeyes location in downtown Little Rock

A permit has been filed for a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in downtown Little Rock at the site of the recently razed kiosk once home to Back Yard Burgers.

The restaurant is planned for 824 Broadway, according to a filing with the Arkansas Department of Health. It would be the fifth Popeyes location in Little Rock.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that the former Back Yard Burgers location had been vacant since October 2012.