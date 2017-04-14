Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 14, 2017, 1:46 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Permit filed for Popeyes location in downtown Little Rock

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.

a-popeyes-is-shown-in-the-brooklyn-borough-of-new-york

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/MARK LENNIHAN

A Popeyes is shown in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

A permit has been filed for a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in downtown Little Rock at the site of the recently razed kiosk once home to Back Yard Burgers.

The restaurant is planned for 824 Broadway, according to a filing with the Arkansas Department of Health. It would be the fifth Popeyes location in Little Rock.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that the former Back Yard Burgers location had been vacant since October 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Permit filed for Popeyes location in downtown Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online