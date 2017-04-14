Police: 2 robbed while working on broken-down vehicle outside Little Rock residence

Two men were robbed by someone who made repeated demands for cash as they worked to fix a broken down-vehicle outside a Little Rock residence, the victims told police.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 9100 block of Tedburn Circle on the city’s southwest side, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers noted that they were not able to find any victims when initially called to Tedburn Circle, but later found the men — one 20 years old and the other 30 — on Merrivale Drive.

The victims were reportedly told by the assailant that they would have to pay $10 to stay parked in front of a residence on Tedburn Drive, authorities said.

The victims told investigators the assailant later made a second demand for $10 after they provided the initial $10 and continued working on the vehicle.

The two advised that they did not have any additional cash, at which point the robber pulled out a gray-and-black handgun and kept it at his side, with it pointed to the ground, police said.

The report stated that the victims were told “you better find some more money” before they were able to drive away toward Merrivale Drive.

A resident at the address told officers that he was in bed at the time of the robbery and unaware of what had happened.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.