Police: Jesus statue stolen from Arkansas home
This article was published today at 3:13 p.m.
A 76-year-old Arkansas woman’s Jesus statue was stolen from her home days before Easter, according to a police report.
The Jonesboro woman told police around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that a concrete Jesus statue had been stolen from her house in the 4100 block of Raider Road, a Jonesboro Police Department report said. The statue was valued at $300, according to the report. The woman’s mailbox was also dented, the report said.
The victim said she didn’t know who would have stolen the statue or damaged her mailbox.
