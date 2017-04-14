Police: Apparent meth found inside woman’s locket after traffic stop in Arkansas

A 22-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning in Arkansas after officers found a substance believed to be methamphetamine in the locket of her necklace and a marijuana cigarette in her SUV, according to a police report.

Kelsey Wagster of Vermont made a “wide right-hand turn” onto Fair Park Boulevard in Jonesboro around 1:30 a.m. Friday, which prompted authorities to pull her over for a traffic stop, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

Police said Wagster’s SUV hit the sidewalk several times and made another wide turn onto Caraway Road before the stop. Authorities said Wagster almost drove into a ditch when police turned on their lights.

During the stop, police said Wagster smelled of intoxicants and had bloodshot eyes. Officers performed a sobriety test on Wagster, according to the report. Authorities said Wagster lost her balance multiple times and did not follow directions during the test.

Police found a “partially burnt marijuana cigarette laying on the center console” of the SUV, the report said. Wagster told police she had some “rock” in the locket on her necklace, which turned out to be a "white crystal substance" that police believed to be methamphetamine.

Wagster faces charges of possession of meth or cocaine, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, DWI and careless and prohibited driving.

Wagster was released from the Craighead County jail Friday afternoon, according to online records.