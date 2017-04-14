Police: Woman robbed of purse while sleeping in vehicle outside Little Rock pizza place

A woman asleep in her vehicle outside a downtown Little Rock pizza place awoke to find a robber pulling her purse through a window, police said.

The robbery happened about 12:57 a.m. Thursday outside the Pizza Hut at 913 McMath Ave., which is just west of Interstate 30 and east of MacArthur Park, according to a report.

The 42-year-old victim said that after being awoken in the parking lot in her tan Chevrolet Tahoe, she attempted to grab the purse but the robber pulled it out of her hands and ran south on McMath Avenue.

A physical description of the robber was not immediately available.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.