Ramirez's double in 8th pushes Sox over Pirates

BOSTON -- Hanley Ramirez looked plenty healthy in a big spot for the Boston Red Sox.

After a recent absence because of the flu, Ramirez doubled during a three-run rally in the eighth inning Thursday that sent the Red Sox over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

"I think he's carried what he did last year into this season despite missing the four games in Detroit," Red Sox Manager John Farrell said. "I think he's carried that confidence he had last season into the first five games that he's been active."

The game was a makeup from a rainout in the opening series. Boston wound up sweeping the Pirates, having beaten them in the first two games of the year.

Andrew McCutchen tied Barry Bonds for fourth on Pittsburgh's all-time list with his first home run of the season, but the Pirates lost their fourth consecutive.

Matt Barnes (2-0) worked one inning of hitless relief. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his third save.

Ramirez got his first RBI of the season, hitting a two-run double with the bases loaded off Juan Nicasio (0-2) that made it 3-3. Mookie Betts, the second of two close runners heading home, was out at the plate.

Xander Bogaerts then slapped a go-ahead single to right.

"My pitch was just to throw a sinker inside and I didn't miss," Nicasio said. "The thing is Hanley came out on top."

Boston newcomer Mitch Moreland set a club record by hitting a double for the seventh consecutive game. The major league record is eight by Derrek Lee (2007) and Yadier Molina (2016).

"Being at this ballpark and knowing you've got a little help in left there makes you feel little more comfortable," Moreland said of the Green Monster.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, DODGERS 0 Brett Anderson (1-0) beat his former team with five solid innings, center fielder Albert Almora Jr. made two catches against the ivy and Chicago blanked Los Angeles.

BREWERS 5, REDS 1 Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered, Jimmy Nelson turned in his second consecutive strong start and Milwaukee snapped Cincinnati's four-game winning streak. Nelson (1-0) gave up 1 run and 5 hits in 7 innings, striking out 5 without a walk.

METS 9, MARLINS 8 (16) Travis d'Arnaud led off the 16th inning with a home run, giving him a career-high four hits, and New York beat Miami for its fifth consecutive victory. The game, which was the longest in the five-year history of Marlins Park, took more than 51/2 hours.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 11, TIGERS 5 Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman all homered for Minnesota, and the Twins took advantage of an uncharacteristically wild outing by Jordan Zimmermann in a rout of Detroit. Zimmermann (1-1) allowed 5 runs and 4 hits in 42/3 innings, walking a career-high 5. Anibal Sanchez was even worse for the Tigers in relief, allowing six runs in 11/3 innings and letting two of Zimmermann's runners score on Kepler's three-run home run in the fifth.

WHITE SOX 10, INDIANS 4 Tim Anderson homered on the game's first pitch, Matt Davidson added a three-run shot in a five-run first inning and Chicago beat slumping Cleveland.

YANKEES 3, RAYS 2 Aaron Hicks homered twice, including a go-ahead, two-run drive in the seventh inning, and New York beat Tampa Bay. Luis Severino (1-0) struck out a career-high 11 batters.

ORIOLES 2, BLUE JAYS 1 Orioles closer Zach Britton escaped a nervy ninth inning and Baltimore handed Toronto its sixth consecutive loss. Kevin Gausman (1-0) pitched six innings for his first victory in nine career appearances at Rogers Centre.

ROYALS 3, ATHLETICS 1 Jason Vargas carried a shutout into the eighth, his teammates finally generated some early offense and Kansas City held on to beat Oakland and snap an eight-game skid against the A's. Vargas (2-0) scattered 4 hits and 1 walk over 72/3 innings, striking out 8.

RANGERS 8, ANGELS 3 Yu Darvish pitched seven scoreless innings and Carlos Gomez hit a leadoff home run in Texas' victory over Los Angeles. Darvish (1-1) struck out 10 and limited the Angels to 5 singles and 2 walks.

Sports on 04/14/2017