Recruiting Ready can't be caught in Bachelor

HOT SPRINGS -- Recruiting Ready's invasion into Oaklawn Park was a successful one.

A speedy 3-year-old shipper from Laurel Park in Maryland, Recruiting Ready stormed out to the lead on his way to a 5 ¼-length victory in the 30th running of The Bachelor during Thursday's Racing Festival of the South.

Going off at 2-1, Recruiting Ready won the 6-furlong race in 1:09.09 after setting fractional times of 21.60, 44.62 and 56.80.

"It's a speedier track out here, and he's a speedy horse," said jockey Horacio Karamanos, who was also making his first appearance at Oaklawn.

While it may have been a brisk effort by the visitor, 3-5 local favorite Rockshaw misfired. Third at the half-mile marker, Rockshaw faltered down the stretch, finishing last in the seven-horse field.

Recruiting Ready started sixth but quickly moved in front from his spot along the rail. By the 1/4-mile marker, he was a length in front and it got no better for his competition.

"The plan was whatever he was comfortable [doing]," said Karamanos, who has 42 of his 44 wins at Laurel Park this year. "I know if he gets to the front, you can not pull him much because he is full of run. He broke out, and all of a sudden, he took the bit and he went so comfortable all the way around to the top of the stretch. Then, I let him go and he gave me a nice kick home."

Conquest Wildcat, ridden by Alex Canchari, was a clear second, 4 ¼-length in front of third-place finisher Silver Bullion, who had Ramon Vazquez in the saddle.

The winning time was the second fastest in the running of the Bachelor. Karen's Tom won with a record time of 1:07.8 in 1990, beating the field by 9 lengths.

"This is a good horse," Karamanos said. "I didn't whip him much. He is an improver, he comes back the same horse he is supposed to be."

Recruiting Ready earned $90,000 for Sagamore Farms of Reisterstown, Md. His next effort will probably be on Preakness day.

Recruting Ready's win gave trainer Horacio DePaz his first victory in a stakes race.

"Obviously we're based in Baltimore, so we'll point him for a race there," Sagamore Farms President Hunter Rankin said. "But this goes to [DePaz]. He's done a great job with the horse. ... I couldn't be more proud of him. He's the best guy in the world, and he's a really, really good trainer. We love him."

Recruiting Ready paid $6, 3.80 and 3.60. Conquest Wildcat, who went off at 11-1, paid $8.40 and $6. Silver Bullion paid $6.80 to show.

Sports on 04/14/2017