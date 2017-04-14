Rock Region Metro bus strikes, kills man in Little Rock, police say

A Rock Region Metro bus struck and killed a man in Little Rock on Friday, according to police.

The accident happened at Roosevelt Road and Maple Street, the Little Rock Police Department said in a tweet about 5:20 p.m.

Police say the bus driver refused to let the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, on the bus, closed the door and drove away.

A short time later, the driver realized that he had hit the pedestrian, according to authorities.

Additional information was not immediately available. An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is at the scene.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Carroll of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.