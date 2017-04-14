Style: 2017 Arkansas Diamonds plants named

Savvy gardeners know to look for the blue diamond logo when picking out annual flowers for their garden. This logo identifies the Arkansas Diamonds — good annuals for your garden that have been produced by Arkansas growers, writes Janet B. Carson in Style.

The Arkansas Diamonds program is a partnership with the Arkansas Green Industry Association, the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture’s Cooperative Extension Service, area growers and more than 30 independent garden centers. The goal of the program is to educate gardeners about annual ornamental plants that consistently perform well in our state.

This is Year 3 for the program, and three more plants have been added, bringing the list of endorsed plants to 12.

