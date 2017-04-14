Home /
Teen driving ATV charged in its theft
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday who said he'd stolen an all-terrain vehicle because he didn't want to walk home, according to an arrest report.
Officers arrested Jacob Elliott, 18, at a Kum & Go gas station at 7621 Baseline Road after Elliott drove to the station in a four-wheeler that had been reported stolen in Pulaski County, according to the report.
Elliott reportedly told investigators that he'd taken the vehicle because he didn't want to walk home.
The report states that Elliott is homeless.
Elliott was charged with felony theft of property. He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Thursday.
titleist10 says... April 14, 2017 at 8:02 a.m.
He did'nt want to walk home but he was homeless?
