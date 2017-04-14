Texas lineman hungry to check Razorbacks out

Baylor offensive line commitment Jackson Kimble will be arriving in Fayetteville today for the start of a two-day visit to check out the Razorbacks program.

Kimble, 6-5, 270 pounds, of Southlake (Texas) Carroll has scholarship offers from University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Baylor, Arizona State, Minnesota and Texas Tech among others.

Southlake Carroll is one of the more tradition-rich high school programs in Texas with eight state titles. Kimble is interested in experiencing the environment of Arkansas.

"I really want to see what the culture is about because that's a big part coming from Southlake," Kimble said. "A lot of culture, a lot of tradition and stuff. That's really important to me so I want to see what they're building there."

Kimble said he video chatted with Coach Bret Bielema and the offensive staff Wednesday.

"They just wanted to check in," Kimble said. "They ask about my family."

He said the coaches got a chuckle about him chowing down two spicy chicken sandwiches, 2 large fries and 30 nuggets that he washed down with a large sweet tea prior to the video chat.

"They asked if I was sharing with someone," Kimble said laughing.

Kimble likes different uniform combinations and is anxious to see what the Hogs have to offer during his visit.

"When I get there I just want to check out all the cool stuff they have jersey-wise," he said. "I don't know why, but I'm actually a guy that when I go to schools I wear pretty much a gray and black and white everyday, but when it comes to jerseys I feel like the brighter and crazier the better."

Kimble has heard good things about Fayetteville and the university from several friends and a cousin that played volleyball at Arkansas for a year before transferring. His father and sister also like the look of the school.

"My dad took a trip up to Missouri with my sister, and they went through Fayetteville to check out the campus. ... My dad said the stadium was one of the coolest things just because it's in a valley," Kimble said.

Hoops visit cancelled

Arkansas basketball cancelled Miami of Ohio transfer Michael Weathers' official visit which was planned for Monday.

Weathers, 6-3, 165, had plans to officially visit Nevada today, Xavier on April 20, Oklahoma State on April 25 and Miami on April 30. The Cowboys recently hired his former coach, John Cooper, who was fired as the Redhawks coach on March 10.

