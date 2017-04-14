U.S. super bomb hits ISIS tunnel

U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Thursday struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with “the mother of all bombs,” the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. mil itary, Pentagon officials said.

The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives. When it was developed in the early 2000s, the Pentagon did a formal review of legal justification for its combat use.

The Pentagon said it had no early estimate of deaths or damage caused by its attack, which President Donald Trump called a “very, very successful mission.”

The U.S. military headquarters in Kabul said in a statement that the bomb was dropped at 7:32 p.m. Thursday on a tunnel complex in Achin district of Nangarhar province where the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State has been operating. The target was close to the Pakistani border.

Shield Chechnya’s gays, Russia urged

MOSCOW — International organizations on Thursday urged the Russian government to investigate the reported abuse and killings of gay men in Russia’s southern republic of Chechnya.

The Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported earlier this month that police in the predominantly Muslim republic of Chechnya have rounded up more than 100 men suspected of homosexuality and that at least three of them have been killed.

Chechen authorities have denied the reports, and the spokesman for leader Ramzan Kadyrov insisted there were no gay people in Chechnya.

The United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights called upon the Russian government in a statement “to put an end to the persecution of people perceived to be gay or bisexual … who are living in a climate of fear fueled by homophobic speeches by local authorities.”

Separately, the director of the human-rights office at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Michael Georg Link, said Thursday that Moscow must “urgently investigate the alleged disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment” of gay men in Chechnya.

Kim-assassination suspects in court

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Two women accused of fatally poisoning the brother of North Korea’s leader appeared in court Thursday as their lawyers said Malaysian police still have not handed over security camera footage and documents crucial to the defense.

Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam are the only suspects in custody in the Feb. 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea’s ruler. Four North Korean suspects fled the country the day of the slaying, police say.

“The accused person should not be denied her fundamental right to a fair trial,” said Aisyah’s attorney Gooi Soon Seng. He said he has been waiting for police to provide surveillance video and statements from three North Korean men who were questioned and released.

The women are accused of smearing Kim’s face with banned VX nerve agent at a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur. But they say they were duped into thinking they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera show.