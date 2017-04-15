Biker, Malvern woman die in 2 wrecks on state roads

Two people were killed in accidents on state roads Wednesday and Thursday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A motorcyclist from Van Buren died Wednesday night after a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 8:30 p.m. as Johnny Carlile Jr., 36, was driving a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle east on Arkansas 162 in Van Buren, according to a state police report. Police said a westbound Toyota Scion hit the motorcycle as the car was turning onto South 40th Street.

Carlile was fatally injured in the wreck, authorities said.

The driver of the Scion, Kevin Torres, 20, of Van Buren was injured, the report said.

On Thursday, a Malvern woman died after her car crashed into a house in Hot Spring County.

Glenda Ellis, 55, was driving a Nissan 300 east on U.S. 270 when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed an intersection and hit a house just before 5:30 p.m., according to a state police report.

Ellis was killed. Nobody was reported to be injured in the crash.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of both accidents.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 04/15/2017