Saturday, April 15, 2017, 3:45 p.m.

Body found near West Fork Saturday

By Staff Report

This article was published today at 2:27 p.m.

Arkansas State Police found a body this morning near the West Fork exit on Interstate 49 after they stopped to check an abandoned vehicle, according to Bill Sadler, state police information officer.

State troopers found the body about 10:20 a.m. off the highway, Sadler said in an email.

The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will determine a cause of death while state police continue to investigate the scene and attempt to identify the person, he said.

State troopers of the department's Highway Patrol Division and special agents of the Criminal Investigation Division are working the investigation.

NW News on 04/15/2017

Print Headline: Body found near West Fork

