Coptic church's pope pares Easter rites

CAIRO -- The Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II on Friday canceled most Easter celebrations, limiting them to a simple Mass, after the recent twin attacks on churches by Islamic State militants that killed dozens of Christian worshippers.

During his sermon on Good Friday, Pope Tawadros said, "Easter celebrations shouldn't come at a time of offering condolences to our martyrs." He said that the Easter morning reception, in which worshippers exchange greetings, would also be canceled. Several dioceses and monasteries across the country issued similar statements.

During Palm Sunday prayers, suicide bombers targeted two separate churches packed with worshippers in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria and the Nile Delta city of Tanta, killing 45. The Alexandria attack took place as Pope Tawadros was presiding over the service, but managed to escape unharmed.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility and vowed to wage more attacks against Christians, who make up 10 percent of the population.

Facebook erasing French fake accounts

PARIS -- Facebook says it has targeted 30,000 fake accounts linked to France ahead of the country's presidential election, as part of a worldwide effort against misinformation.

The company said Thursday it's trying to "reduce the spread of material generated through inauthentic activity, including spam, misinformation, or other deceptive content that is often shared by creators of fake accounts."

It said its efforts "enabled us to take action" against the French accounts and that it is removing sites with the highest traffic.

Facebook and French media are also running fact-checking programs in France to combat misleading information, especially around the campaign for the two-round April 23-May 7 presidential election.

European authorities have also pressured Facebook and Twitter to remove extremist propaganda or other postings that violate European hate speech or other laws.

Facebook ramped up its efforts against the spread of false news and misinformation on its service in December, a month after the U.S. presidential election. The company said at the time that it will focus on the "worst of the worst" offenders and partner with outside fact-checkers and news organizations to sort honest news reports from made-up stories.

Facebook was accused of allowing the spread of false news in the months leading up to the U.S. election. Since December, the company has broadened its efforts beyond the U.S.

Pakistani military raids militant hideout

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's military says security forces have raided a militant hideout in central Pakistan, triggering an intense shootout in which three soldiers and 10 militants were killed.

In a statement, it said two soldiers were also wounded in Friday's raid in the Dera Ghazi Khan district.

Local militant commanders were among the 10 insurgents who were killed, the statement said.

The paramilitary Rangers were still carrying out a search operation in the region to arrest more suspects, according to the military.

The shootout comes days after Pakistani police killed a key facilitator of a recent suicide attack in which 13 people were killed in the eastern city of Lahore.

Pakistan has carried out scores of operations against militants, killing thousands of them.

Congo fighting displaces 1 million people

More than 1 million people have been displaced by fighting in central Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

People have fled due to fighting between the Congolese army and militias as well as fear of reprisals by both sides against the population, the agency said in a report published on its website Friday. The number of displaced has increased by 60 percent since the U.N. agency first reported on the crisis on April 3.

Last month, an American and a Swedish researcher were killed in Kasai Central province, along with their Congolese interpreter while investigating the conflict.

