Hiltzik finding his Southern groove

The Mid-South has been good to Jared Hiltzik this month.

On Sunday, the Wilmette, Ill., native won his first singles championship on the USTA Pro Futures tour in Memphis. On Friday, he advanced to the semifinals of the Bolo Bash at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock, earning a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Winston Lin of Williamsville, N.Y., in a match that lasted 2 hours, 53 minutes.

Hiltzik was down 4-3 in the third set when he asked for a trainer. There wasn't a specific injury, he said, but it was more about being tired after playing in the championship last weekend in Memphis and opening the Bolo Bash with three consecutive three-set matches.

"You can be pretty physically fit, but there comes a time when Mother Nature takes over and you feel a little iffy on the court," Hiltzik said. "But I got it done."

Hiltzik picked up the final three points of the match to eliminate Lin.

"It was a gutsy effort," Hiltzik said. "I just kept thinking one point at a time. One point, one point."

His coach Christopher Williams, who has been with Hiltzik since July, has worked with him on managing the game.

"He's able to take it point by point," Williams said. "He has a plan for every point and every score. He plays well from behind.

"Those are moments he's handled well."

With Friday's victory, Hiltzik, 22, will face Philip Bester of Canada at 11 a.m. today.

Hiltzik defeated Takanyi Garanganga in last weekend's championship at Germantown Country Club for his first singles title.

Winning a singles title was a relief for Hiltzik.

"I've been preparing for that moment for a while," Hiltzik said. "I finally got that opportunity and took advantage of it. It feels good to have that under my belt and it's given me confidence going forward."

In other quarterfinal matches Friday, Bester defeated Calvin Hemery of France 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5, Brayden Schnur of Canada bested American Ulises Blanch 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-1 and last year's tournament runner-up, American Eric Quigley, upset the No. 1 seed, Belgium's Yannick Mertens 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Hiltzik joined the Futures tour after completing his collegiate career at the University of Illinois last year. He was a three-time All-American for the Illini and a four-time Big Ten Conference selection.

Playing in the Big Ten Conference helped prepare Hiltzik for his professional career, he said.

"I went there to further my education as well as put myself in the best position to be a professional tennis player," Hiltzik said. "I surrounded myself with the best people. It really paid off."

Hiltzik, who is ranked No. 500 in this week's ATP World Tour rankings, also defeated Garanganga in a first-round match Wednesday. Before defeating Lin on Friday, he knocked off No. 3 seed Sebastian Fanselow in the second round Thursday.

Entering today's semifinals, Hiltzik said he's looking forward to facing Bester, who has won nine singles titles on the Futures tour.

"I've never played him before," Hiltzik said. "I'll talk to my coaches and figure out the game plan. We'll see how it goes."

Friday’s results

At Rebsamen Tennis Center Little Rock

SINGLES QUARTERFINALS

Philip Bester, Canada def. Calvin Hemery, France, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5 Jared Hiltzik, U.S. def. Winston Lin, U.S., 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 Brayden Schnur, Canada def. Ulises Blanch, U.S., 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-1 Eric Quigley, U.S. def. Yannick Mertens, Belgium, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Today’s schedule

SINGLES SEMIFINALS

Bester vs. Hiltzik, 11 a.m. Schnur vs. Quigley, 1 p.m.

Sports on 04/15/2017