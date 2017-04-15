BLUE JAYS

Donaldson on DL

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have put slugging third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right calf.

Donaldson left Thursday's loss to Baltimore in the sixth inning after hobbling into second base on an RBI double, the lone run in a 2-1 defeat. Toronto has lost six consecutive and is off to a franchise-worst 1-8 start.

"It's very aggravating, very frustrating," Donaldson said. "The important part is just making sure that whenever I do come back, it's ready, and just go from there."

Toronto selected Chris Coghlan from Class AAA Buffalo and designated catcher Juan Graterol for assignment.

Donaldson said Thursday's mishap felt worse than the one that forced him to leave Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, is hitting .310 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI in 9 games.

Coghlan was batting .217 with no home runs and four RBI at Buffalo.

INDIANS

RHP Goody recalled

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians, forced to use infielder Michael Martinez as a pitcher in Thursday's loss to the Chicago White Sox, have recalled right-hander Nick Goody from Class AAA Columbus.

Right-hander Shawn Armstrong, one of six pitchers used in the 10-4 defeat, was optioned to Columbus.

Josh Tomlin allowed seven runs in 12/3 innings, forcing Manager Terry Francona to empty his bullpen to get through the eighth. Martinez, making his first career appearance on the mound, allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth.

Goody, acquired from the New York Yankees in December, pitched 41/3 scoreless innings over three appearances for Columbus. Armstrong, who pitched 21/3 scoreless innings Thursday, had no record and an 8.44 ERA in 4 relief outings with the Indians.

Kipnis needs guard

A Cleveland player has enlisted the help of social media to help him find a discontinued piece of protective gear.

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis explained that he lost his favorite white Easton shin guard in an Instagram post Thursday. Kipnis said he's worn the model since college but can't replace it because Easton discontinued it.

The second baseman said he will give tickets or memorabilia to anyone who can send him the model shin guard he wore. He has even offered up signed gear from Indians teammate Francisco Lindor in exchange for a replacement Easton shin guard.

Kipnis' post has received more than 5,000 likes.

DODGERS

Robinson statue to be unveiled

LOS ANGELES -- He was the first black man to play in the major leagues, ending six decades of racial segregation, and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Fittingly, Jackie Robinson is the first to be honored with a statue at Dodger Stadium. It will be unveiled today on the 70th anniversary of his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Two years ago on Jackie Robinson Day, owner and chairman Mark Walter suggested a sculpture belonged at Dodger Stadium of the six-time All-Star second baseman who starred when the team was in Brooklyn.

"He just felt it was an idea whose time had come," said Janet Marie Smith, the team's senior vice president of planning and development.

The 77-inch-tall bronze statue depicts Robinson as a rookie in 1947 sliding into home plate, a nod to his aggressive base running. It weighs 700 pounds and is secured with a 150-pound steel rod. It stands in the left field reserve plaza, with sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles in one direction and Elysian Park in the other.

Smith said the location was chosen because it's where the majority of fans enter the hillside ballpark that opened 55 years ago.

On the statue's granite base are three of Robinson's quotes as chosen by the family, including wife Rachel's favorite: "A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives."

RAYS

Team carries air filters

BOSTON -- Aiming for a winning atmosphere in the clubhouse, the Tampa Bay Rays want to clear the air.

So starting this weekend, the Rays will take a couple of air filters on the road with them to limit germs. They began using them Friday night in Boston, where the flu hampered the Red Sox last week.

The Rays had two high-tech units -- shaped about the size of a toaster oven -- at Fenway Park. The devices are similar to the system the team has in its home clubhouse at Tropicana Field

One of the units was put in the trainer's room and the other in the players' lounge. Later, one was moved to Manager Kevin Cash's office before batting practice.

"I think it's great for the organization. We have that system at home," Cash said. "It's very key and essential that we want our players to be healthy and feeling as good as possible. As far as I know we're going to carry that on all of our road trips."

Sports on 04/15/2017