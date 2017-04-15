FOOTBALL

Hernandez innocent

Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end, was found innocent of a drive-by shooting in Boston in 2012. He was also acquitted Friday of witness intimidation in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. The jury had been deliberating since April 7. Hernandez was convicted of the unlawful carrying of a .38-caliber revolver. He was sentenced to four to five years in prison for that offense. Hernandez, 27, is still serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole from a 2015 first-degree murder conviction in the death of Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins. He has appealed that verdict. Hernandez's motive in that case, prosecutors said, was that Lloyd spoke with people Hernandez did not like at a bar in Boston. Hernandez was accused of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors said the killings were prompted by one of the men bumping into Hernandez at a nightclub. Defense lawyers said a former friend of Hernandez's, Alexander Bradley, had committed the crime.

Officiating director leaving

Officiating director Dean Blandino is leaving the NFL to spend more time with his family and explore other opportunities, which could include broadcasting. Blandino has been the league's vice president of officiating since 2013 and has overseen several changes in the way the game has been officiated, with an emphasis on player safety. Blandino, 45, has young children and the demands of his job have limited the time he has spent with them and his wife. Blandino joined the NFL in 1994 as an intern and moved through the ranks. He was an instant replay official from 1999-2003 and worked two Super Bowls and two conference championship games. He managed the NFL's instant replay program from 2003-2009, and from 2007-2009 he was director of officiating, supervising day-to-day operations and the game officials' schedule under Mike Pereira. He left the NFL in 2009 to form his own company, returned in 2012 and succeeded Carl Johnson as chief of officiating the next year.

GOLF

DeLaet, Donald lead

Graham DeLaet eagled the par-4 ninth hole and shot a 4-under 67 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead with Luke Donald in the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, S.C. Donald also had a 67 to match DeLaet at 10-under 132, two ahead of Ian Poulter and Webb Simpson. DeLaet had always enjoyed playing Harbour Town Golf Links, but he had not posted the scores to match how good he feels when he's here -- until this week in going 65-67. Donald has finished second or third in six of his last eight appearances at Hilton Head -- and is in position for another strong showing. He chipped in on the 18th hole to catch DeLaet. Poulter and Simpson each shot 68. Bryce Molder (Conway) had a 67 and is 2 under going into the weekend. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) and David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Jang leads Lotte

Su-Yeon Jang took the lead Friday morning at the Lotte Championship in Kapolei, Hawaii, and opened a three-stroke cushion in the afternoon with a third-round 7-under 65. The 22-year-old sponsor invite from South Korea was 17 under at Ko Olina Golf Club. Cristie Kerr and Alena Sharp were tied for second. Kerr had a 62 to tie Lizette Salas' tournament record. Sharp had a 66. In Gee Chun was 12 under after a 65. Top-ranked Lydia Ko was tied for seventh at 9 under after a 65. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied with four others for 10th place at 8 under after a 72. Gaby Lopez is 4 under after a 71.

Tway out front

Bob Tway bogeyed two of the last three holes for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic at Duluth, Ga. Tway, 57, birdied the par-5 sixth -- his 15th -- to reach 9 under, then dropped shots on the par-4 seventh and ninth at TPC Sugarloaf. He holed out for eagle from the fairway on the par-4 12th and played the opening nine in 6-under 30. David Frost was second after a bogey-free 66. Larry Mize was two strokes back at 67 along with Bernhard Langer, Stephen Ames, Kevin Sutherland, Mike Goodes and Jeff Maggert. Defending champion Woody Austin opened with a 69. Miguel Angel Jimenez and fellow Spanish star Jose Maria Olazabal also shot 69. Glen Day (Little Rock) had a 2-under 70. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 1-over 73.

Havret leads by 1

Gregory Havret took the outright lead at the Trophee Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco, as he moved to 6-under par after the second round Friday. The Frenchman made four birdies and an eagle at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in his 3-under 70, opening a one-shot lead over Lucas Bjerregaard and Trevor Fisher Jr. Bjerregaard carded a 2-under 71 and Fisher Jr. a 3-under 70. Havret was part of a four-way tie for the lead overnight but pushed clear and could have had more of an advantage heading to the weekend if he hadn't bogeyed his last two holes. Bjerregaard also had a share of the first-round lead. Fisher Jr. put himself in contention with six birdies, although he also made double bogey on No. 16, his seventh hole. Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) had a 75 on Friday and is 8 over going into the weekend.

TENNIS

Sock leads Americans

Top-seeded Jack Sock led three Americans into the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship semifinals Friday night in Houston, beating No. 6 Feliciano Lopez of Spain 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-4. Sock will face No. 4 Steve Johnson, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over No. 5 Fernando Verdasco of Spain. Ernesto Escobedo reached his first ATP Tour semifinal, outlasting No. 2 John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5) in an all-American match. Escobedo, 20, gave up 9 inches to the 6-foot-10 Isner, and overcame a 35-10 ace disadvantage against the 2013 tournament winner. Escobedo will face No. 8 Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 winner over No. 3 Sam Querrey of the United States.

BASKETBALL

Partnership not working

Phil Jackson said Carmelo Anthony might "be better off somewhere else," noting the New York Knicks haven't been able to win with him. Jackson acknowledged that their partnership "hasn't worked out" and certainly seems eager to explore a deal. Jackson spoke to the media Friday for the first time since September, after the Knicks finished 31-51 in their fourth consecutive season out of the playoffs. The team's president of basketball operations said he believes there's been progress, but signaled he will start another rebuilding of the team, a year after acquiring a number of veterans he hoped would join Anthony in becoming a playoff squad.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NCAA adopts early signing period, 10th coach

INDIANAPOLIS — College football recruiting is on the verge of getting a whole new look before the end of this year.

The NCAA’s Division I Council approved a sweeping package Friday that would allow players to sign with schools as early as December, allow high school juniors to take official visits from April through June and impose a two-year waiting period before Bowl Subdivision schools can hire people close to recruits to non-coaching positions.

If the package is approved by the Board of Governors on April 26, the signing period change would take effect Aug. 1. The Collegiate Commissioners Association also would have to approve the dates, a move expected to happen in June.

There had been talk of having two early signing periods — June and December. But the coaches balked at the summer proposal.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, chairman of the Division I football oversight committee, promised that the committee would look for other options, perhaps even a 60-day signing window in the fall, to address growing concerns about several issues, including staged signing day spectacles.

Some contended the early visit period should be limited to April, but representatives from the Student-Athlete Advisory Council won the fight to make it three months.

The council also approved a proposal to cap contact practices to once daily — no more “two-a-days” with hitting — that would take effect immediately upon approval.

Another rule change up for final approval by the board includes adding a 10th assistant football coach, which would not go into effect until after the upcoming season.

The two-year waiting period on hires applies to before and after the athlete’s enrollment at the school. That provision was adopted in men’s basketball in 2010.

More changes could be coming next year, too.

Bowlsby said his committee may look at redefining what constitutes a “full” practice and a standardized 14-week format that would require two byes for each FBS team.

