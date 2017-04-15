Personal Space

Mae L. Isom

Where I live: near Central High School in Little Rock

Occupation: Nursing. I ended my career in 2006 when I retired as an emergency room nurse from the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock, where I worked for 31 years. I decided to retire when my grandson was born so that I could look after him. I was 65 at the time.

My favorite space is: I have several spaces in my home that are special to me including my living room and my bedroom, but I will choose an upstairs room in my 100-year-old home that I redid just last spring. It has a collection of old furniture from different eras that I touched up or renovated. It's a pleasant place with many windows.

Why? It's a quiet space where I can study my Sunday School lessons, relax or pray. My home is on a busy street and the location of this room means the traffic noises aren't as loud. Because it is quieter here than other parts of my home, I can concentrate on my lessons. I feel comfortable when I am doing that.

If I could make one change to improve this space, I would: take out some of the furniture, or even better, I would make it bigger, which is not really practical in my old house, and I would put a big-screen television on the wall.

-- Kim Christ

HomeStyle on 04/15/2017