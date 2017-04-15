Arkansas man, 39, injured in shooting
A 39-year-old Hot Springs man was in stable condition after being shot early Thursday, police said.
Bobby Shane Herring was found with a gunshot wound to the right torso after officers responded about 12:15 a.m. to 838 Lakeshore Drive, the Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement.
Herring was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition later Thursday, police said.
No arrests had been made, and additional details weren't immediately available.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
