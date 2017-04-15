STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

SUN BELT

UALR 9, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 4

Hunter Owens went 3 for 5 with 2 doubles and a home run as the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (14-21, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference) scored five runs in the fourth inning to take control of Friday’s game against Texas-Arlington (18-17, 9-5) and force a series-decider at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington, Texas.

The Mavericks took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Phil Berthiaume’s RBI single before UALR’s big fourth inning. The Trojans got RBI singles from Nik Gifford, Cameron Knight, Kale Emshoff and Ty Gunter, as well as a sacrifice fly from Cale Ridling to take a 5-1 lead.

Owens’ home run came in the seventh inning and gave UALR a 6-2 lead, then Riley Pittman hit a two-run home run down the right field line in the eighth to give the Trojans a 8-3 lead. After a Texas-Arlington score, Dalton Thomas hit a sacrifice fly to score Zach Baker in the ninth inning to set the final margin.

Gunter finished 3 for 4 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI for the Trojans, who finished with 12 hits.

Quintin Rohrbaugh was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI to lead the Mavericks, who had 8 hits.

Reliever Justin Garcia (1-0) earned the victory for the Trojans after allowing 1 earned run on 1 hit with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings. UALR starter Ryan LeMoine gave up 2 runs — 1 earned — on 5 hits with 1 walk and 1 strikeout in 4 1/3 innings. Trae Patterson (3-3) took the loss after allowing UALR’s 5 fourth-inning runs on 8 hits with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 13, ARKANSAS STATE 2

Louisiana-Lafayette (20-14-1, 9-4-1 Sun Belt) scored five runs in the first two innings Friday and were never seriously threatened by Arkansas State University (19-16, 7-7) as the Ragin' Cajuns claimed a series victory at Russo Park in Lafayette, La.

Louisiana-Lafayette led 2-0 in the first inning on a groundout then an RBI double from Kennon Fontenot. Arkansas State cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the second on an RBI groundout from Grant Hawkins, but the Ragin' Cajuns added to their lead in the bottom of the inning. Ishmael Edwards hit a sacrifice fly to score Brenn Conrad, Brad Antchak had an RBI single and Joe Robbins added an RBI double to take a 5-1 lead.

Steven Sensley hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 7-1 lead. Jake Bakamus hit an RBI single to score Joe Schrimpf in the fifth inning that cut the lead to 7-2, but the Cajuns scored twice in the bottom of the fifth, 1 in the sixth and 3 more in the seventh to put the game away.

Alex Howard and Justin Felix were both 2 for 3 to lead the Red Wolves, while Garrett Rucker was 2 for 4.

ASU starter Peyton Culbertson took the loss after allowing 9 earned runs on 10 hits with 4 walks and 3 strikeouts over 41/3 innings.

SOUTHLAND

DALLAS BAPTIST 4,CENTRAL ARKANSAS 0

Evan Sandmann went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored for Dallas Baptist University (19-15), which held the University of Central Arkansas (19-17) to four hits Friday to even their non-conference series at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Patriots took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on RBI groundouts from Jordan Hand and Jameson Hannah. Camden Duzenack had a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning that scored Matt Duce, who tripled to left-center field to start the inning, to give Dallas Baptist a 3-0 lead. Tim Millard doubled to left-center field with one out in the eighth inning to score Sandmann to set the final margin.

Jansen McCurdy went 2 for 3 to lead the Bears, with the other hits coming from Eddy Sanchez and Brooks Balisterri.

Jordan Martinson got the victory for Dallas Baptist after allowing 4 hits with 11 strikeouts over 7 innings.

Cody Davenport took the loss after allowing all 4 Dallas Baptist runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over 71/3 innings.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 04/15/2017