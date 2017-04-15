Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, April 15, 2017, 2:10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Super Quiz: Something, Something and Something

This article was published today at 1:44 a.m.

  1. Gold, _ and _

  2. Wynken, _ and _

  3. Faith, _ and _

  4. Hop, _ and _

  5. Runs, _ and _

  6. Beg, _ and _

  7. Tall, _ and _

  8. Ready, _ and _

  9. Hook, _ and _

ANSWERS

  1. Frankincense, myrrh

  2. Blynken, Nod

  3. Hope, charity

  4. Skip, jump

  5. Hits, errors

  6. Borrow, steal

  7. Dark, handsome

  8. Willing, able

  9. Line, sinker

HomeStyle on 04/15/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Something, Something and Something

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Super Quiz: Something, Something and Something

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online