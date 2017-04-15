Super Quiz: Something, Something and Something
This article was published today at 1:44 a.m.
Gold, _ and _
Wynken, _ and _
Faith, _ and _
Hop, _ and _
Runs, _ and _
Beg, _ and _
Tall, _ and _
Ready, _ and _
Hook, _ and _
ANSWERS
Frankincense, myrrh
Blynken, Nod
Hope, charity
Skip, jump
Hits, errors
Borrow, steal
Dark, handsome
Willing, able
Line, sinker
HomeStyle on 04/15/2017
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Something, Something and Something
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Super Quiz: Something, Something and Something
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.