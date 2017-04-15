Tanaka finds his form as Yankees beat Cardinals

NEW YORK -- Masahiro Tanaka got back on track with 61/3 effective innings, Aroldis Chapman escaped his own jam for his third save in three days and the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Friday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Chapman allowed a two-out walk to Randal Grichuk and a double to pinch-hitter Jose Martinez before Dexter Fowler -- the closer's teammate on the World Series champion Cubs last year -- grounded out to second to end it. Chapman got his third save on the season.

Tanaka (1-1) entered with an 11.74 ERA over his first two starts, but he recovered nicely Friday after Matt Carpenter's two-run home run in the first. The Japanese right-hander allowed 3 runs, 5 hits, 2 walks and struck out 5.

Starlin Castro and Austin Romine homered for New York, which is 4-0 to begin a nine-game homestand.

Michael Wacha (1-1) struck out 8 for struggling St. Louis but allowed 2 home runs and 4 runs over 6 innings.

Manager Joe Girardi has tied Tanaka's early struggles to poor control and difficulties with his split-finger fastball. Tanaka's go-to pitch briefly betrayed him when he missed with three splitters to Carpenter -- two in the dirt, one over the plate -- before the Cardinals' No. 3 hitter launched his first home run of the season, a two-run shot off a 95-mph sinker.

Tanaka mostly cruised after that. He threw first-pitch strikes to 13 of his first 16 batters and retired 10 consecutive before Matt Adams' broken-bat single to start the seventh. A fielder's choice and a walk followed, and then Grichuk ended Tanaka's outing with an RBI double to left.

Two batters later, Fowler drove a ball to the warning track off Tyler Clippard, but right fielder Aaron Judge chased it down.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 7, ANGELS 1 Danny Duffy (2-0) allowed three hits over seven innings and Mike Moustakas hit a two-run home run as Kansas City beat Los Angeles.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 4 Home plate umpire Dale Scott was hit in the face mask by a foul tip from Baltimore slugger Mark Trumbo, casting a shadow over the Orioles' victory over struggling Toronto. After being examined by Blue Jays trainer George Poulis, the veteran crew chief lay down on his back on the turf behind home plate and received further attention from paramedics and Toronto's team physician. Once his neck was immobilized on a spinal board, Scott was lifted onto a cart and driven off the field.

TIGERS 7, INDIANS 6 Miguel Cabrera hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning after being brushed back in the first, and Detroit beat Cleveland.

RAYS 10, RED SOX 5 Logan Morrison hit a grand slam and Shane Peterson homered in Tampa Bay's victory over Boston.

WHITE SOX 2, TWINS 1 Dylan Covey allowed one run on five hits while pitching into the sixth inning of his big league debut and Matt Davidson hit a solo home run in the seventh to lift Chicago to a victory over Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 4, CUBS 2 David Freese and Francisco Cervelli each drove in two runs, and Pittsburgh held off Chicago to end a four-game skid.

NATIONALS 3, PHILLIES 2 (10) Daniel Murphy delivered on a day when his bobbleheads were given out to fans, doubling home Bryce Harper in the 10th inning to send Washington over Philadelphia.

BREWERS 10, REDS 4 Eric Thames homered for the second consecutive night and drove in three runs, and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

MARLINS 3, METS 2 J.T. Realmuto hit a game-ending RBI double with two out in the ninth inning, and Miami snapped New York's five-game win streak.

BRAVES 5, PADRES 2 Ender Inciarte hit the first home run in baseball's newest stadium, local product Nick Markakis drove in the first two runs and Atlanta beat San Diego in the regular-season debut of SunTrust Park.

