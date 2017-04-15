Teens face adult trials in slaying of Arkansas college student

FORT SMITH -- A Sebastian County circuit judge has rejected a request by three teenagers to transfer their murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges to juvenile court.

Judge Stephen Tabor wrote in separate decisions that Shakur Sharp, 18, his brother James, 16, and Dionte Parks, 17, did not present convincing evidence during four days of hearings in February and March that their cases should be transferred to juvenile court.

The three were minors Jan. 23, 2016, when University of Arkansas at Fort Smith engineering student Kaleb Watson was shot during an armed robbery in his north Fort Smith townhouse apartment. Bailey Smith testified during the hearing that she was present when her friend Watson was killed.

Despite their ages, all three were charged as adults with first-degree murder, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery. No trial date has been set in their cases.

Tabor's ruling recounted testimony that Shakur Sharp was armed with a pistol when, police say, he and his brother entered Watson's apartment to rob him. Shakur Sharp has been identified as the person who shot Watson in the chest, thigh and knee in a struggle.

While his brother controlled the robbery, Tabor wrote, James Sharp was a willing participant and knew his brother had a gun and intended to shoot Watson if he resisted. According to testimony in the hearing, James Sharp had earlier that day stolen the gun that his brother is accused of using in Watson's death.

Tabor recounted testimony that without Parks' involvement, Watson's death probably would not have occurred. Parks, who lived two doors down from Watson, betrayed him by providing him as the target for the robbery, telling the Sharp brothers about valuables in Watson's apartment.

Tabor noted that Watson had befriended Parks, welcomed him into his home on multiple occasions and even gave him a puppy.

"The court is concerned that those acts of kindness [by Watson] were repaid by actions which, at the very least, the defendant knew would lead to terror and the loss of property," Tabor wrote.

Parks also provided a bag for stolen goods and a shoestring that was used to tie Watson's hands during the robbery. He also knocked on Watson's front door to create a diversion as the Sharp brothers entered the apartment through the unlocked back door, according to testimony.

Tabor wrote that Shakur Sharp's home life was tumultuous, but that his brother and Parks came from good homes. He described Parks as being the "beneficiary of an outstanding mother who sought to instill values of integrity within him."

Of James Sharp, he wrote, "While it is true there was not an admirable father figure in his life, this defendant enjoyed a home that was loving, exposed him to good influences, and practiced discipline and encouragement to live well."

There was insufficient evidence presented in the hearings that there were facilities and programs available that were likely to rehabilitate the teenagers, Tabor wrote. Space in state facilities for juveniles was scant, escapes were a recurrent problem, and prior involvement by the teens in juvenile resources has not rehabilitated them.

Parks and James Sharp were on probation from juvenile court at the time of their arrest, and Shakur Sharp had been twice adjudicated a juvenile offender for nonviolent offenses, Tabor's ruling said.

