Tools & toys

Orange Screw

What's to love: Lightweight rust-proof anchors made in the United States, effective for securing tents, awnings, sunshades, trampolines and other outdoor items.

What does it do: The Orange Screw, literally large orange screws made of recycled polycarbonate, come in two sizes. The small is 9.5 inches long. A tester, who used it on a recent overnight trip on the Buffalo River, said it worked great for staking his tent and worked best in sand or soil, but not in gravel. The screw would also work for securing tarps or canoes, he said. They sell for $7 each or a pack of four for $22. The large size is just over 12 inches long and is better suited for loose soil, says the company. They sell for $12 each or a pack of two for $22. More information is available at orangescrew.com.

Fiskars Billhook Saw

What's to love: A versatile tool for clearing the yard or garden of vines, branches and other vegetation.

What does it do: The 9-inch blade made of rust-resistant hardened steel is curved, which allows for cutting when pulling the blade. A saw edge helps cutting fibrous plants. The handle is made to fit the natural shape of the hand and flares out at the end, which keeps the tool secure in the hand when swinging. The saw sells for $44.99, has a lifetime warranty and comes with a nylon sheath.

-- Cary Jenkins

HomeStyle on 04/15/2017