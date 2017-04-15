Travs let late lead slip away in Texas

The Arkansas Travelers scored all four of their runs in the second inning Friday to take a 4-2 lead, but the Corpus Christi Hooks (5-3) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 5-4 victory in front of 6,606 fans at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Marcus Littlewood singled up the middle to start the second inning for the Travelers (3-5) but was erased by Chantz Mack's fielder's choice at second base. After Justin Seager walked, Joey Wong singled to load the bases with one out. Brock Hebert hit a two-run single to tie the game at 2-2 and advanced to second base on a throwing error by right fielder Ramon Laureano. Ian Miller followed with another two-run single, putting the Travs ahead 4-2, and advanced to third on a throwing error by second baseman Jack Mayfield.

Laureano made up for his error by starting the Hooks' rally in the eighth inning with a double down the left-field line. Jon Singleton walked, which brought a pitching change as Peter Tago replaced Darin Gillies. Tago threw a wild pitch and J.D. Davis walked to load the bases with no outs. After Mayfield struck out swinging, Jamie Ritchie hit a two-run single to left field that tied the game at 4-4. Mott Hyde walked to reload the bases and Alejandro Garcia was hit by a pitch to score Davis that gave the the lead for good.

Miller and Littlewood were both 2 for 4 to lead the Travelers, who finished with 7 hits. Tago (0-1) took the loss after allowing 1 earned run on 1 hit with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts in his only inning.

Dean Deetz (2-0) earned the victory after allowing 1 hit with 2 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Today’s game

TRAVELERS AT HOOKS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central WHERE Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi, Texas RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Brett Ash (1-0, 0.00 ERA); Hooks: RHP Rogelio Armenteros (0-0, 1.59). SHORT HOPS The Seattle Mariners assigned second baseman Joseph Rosa to the Arkansas Travelers from extended spring training in Arizona on Friday. The Travs placed first baseman Kyle Petty and third baseman Adam Law on the seven-day disabled list.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m. SUNDAY at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m. MONDAY at San Antonio, 11:05 a.m. TUESDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m. WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY Springfield, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 04/15/2017