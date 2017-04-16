Arkansas exceeds Hardy's expectations

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson and his staff hosted point guard Amauri Hardy for an official visit Friday and Saturday and the former Oklahoma State commitment enjoyed himself.

“The players are real cool guys,” Hardy said. “The city of Fayetteville kinda exceeded my expectations. Nice friendly people. Well rounded visit. Left with a lot of positive and good things to say.”

Hardy, 6-2, 175 of Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Mich.said the facilities and the surrounding area along with campus life surprised him.

“They have things for teenagers like myself to do that attend the school,” Hardy said.

He was a member of the Detroit Free Press Dream Team after averaging 29 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists this past season. Hardy said he’ll take other visits, but hasn’t made a decision on where or when.

“I’m just going to take my visits and try and get them out the way,” Hardy said. “When I get that gut feeling and I know that whatever school I decide on is that school for me I'll sign. But no date just yet.”

Farmington coach Todd Negoshian said Hardy is a high character kid with excellent skills.

“One that will be loved by the student body.,” Negoshian said. “As a player, they would be getting a player that will contribute immediately. He has the ability to score the ball in a variety of ways and can also play as an old school point guard and get the ball to the right people and make open shots himself. He has an unbelievable basketball IQ and the same work ethic which sets him apart from others.”

Hardy said he could see himself at Arkansas.

“Yeah most definitely,” he said. “Especially considering the way they play and the way I play. It corresponds.”

Anderson and his staff impressed Hardy.

“Great group of guys,” said Hardy, who’s being recruited by assistant Scotty Thurman. “Very respectable men, who I think really care for their players. I think Coach Anderson did a phenomenal job of putting together that staff and keeping it within the Razorback family.”