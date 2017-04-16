Arkansas man stabbed to death; friend arrested

A 47-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after he stabbed his friend to death during an argument, authorities said.

Vincent Hooper was arrested in the stabbing death of Tommy Tumlin, 47, after authorities were called to a house in the 9900 block of U.S. 270 near White Hall, a Jefferson County sheriff’s office news release said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from Hooper’s wife about an unresponsive man on the kitchen floor of the house, the release said.

Authorities said Hooper and Tumlin went fishing Saturday, then spent time at Hooper’s house. Hooper’s wife and daughter left the house after a dispute, the release said. Hooper, who police say had been drinking, argued with Tumlin after his family left, according to the release. Hooper is accused of stabbing Tumlin during the argument.

Maj. Lafayette Woods of the Jefferson County sheriff’s office said the 911 call from Hooper's wife came in around 2 a.m. Saturday, and that Hooper was arrested about two hours later.

Hooper was transported to the Jefferson County jail, where he is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge. An April 17 court date has been set.