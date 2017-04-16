Body found on Arkansas interstate is that of missing woman

FOUKE — Authorities say a body found on Interstate 49 in southwestern Arkansas is that of a missing woman.

Miller County Chief Deputy Michael McQuerrey told the Texarkana Gazette that the state Crime Laboratory has identified the body as that of 49-year-old Elesa Kim Roberts of Fouke.

The body was found Wednesday afternoon by a state highway department work crew. McQuerrey says Roberts had been reported missing the day before.

Arkansas State Police have said the death is being investigated as a hit-and-run.