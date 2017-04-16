Home / Latest News /
Body found on Arkansas interstate is that of missing woman
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.
FOUKE — Authorities say a body found on Interstate 49 in southwestern Arkansas is that of a missing woman.
Miller County Chief Deputy Michael McQuerrey told the Texarkana Gazette that the state Crime Laboratory has identified the body as that of 49-year-old Elesa Kim Roberts of Fouke.
The body was found Wednesday afternoon by a state highway department work crew. McQuerrey says Roberts had been reported missing the day before.
Arkansas State Police have said the death is being investigated as a hit-and-run.
