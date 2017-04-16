Body found near West Fork ID’d

Arkansas State Police have identified a body found Saturday morning near West Fork as David McMillan, 52, of Bella Vista.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news updates and daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

State troopers found Mc-Millan’s body about 10:20 a.m. near the West Fork exit on Interstate 49 after they stopped to check an abandoned vehicle, said Bill Sadler, state police information officer.

The state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock will determine the cause of death while state police continue to investigate, Sadler said.

State troopers of the department’s Highway Patrol Division and special agents of the Criminal Investigation Division are conducting the investigation.