Arkansas man held in shooting, standoff

LITTLE FLOCK -- A Lowell man is accused of shooting two people and barricading himself into an apartment for a four-hour standoff with police early Friday, authorities said.

Police were called at 1 a.m. with a report of shots fired during a disturbance at Fairways at Lost Springs, off Dixieland Road, Little Flock Police Chief Jesse Martinez said.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot and moved them to safety, Martinez said.

One person was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Rogers, and the other person was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. Their names weren't released.

The shooting suspect, Keylan Lee Osburn, 27, barricaded himself in an apartment with a woman and two children after the shooting, Martinez said. The special weapons and tactics team and negotiators with the Benton County sheriff's office were called to the scene.

Osburn released the woman and children within the first hour of the standoff, Martinez said. Tear gas was fired into the apartment about 5 a.m. and Osburn exited shortly after, Martinez said.

"We were looking for a way to resolve it before people started getting up and going to work and children leaving for school," Martinez said. "It's hard to stay in there with that stuff."

Police evacuated three apartment buildings and a nearby house during the standoff, Martinez said.

Cody Crow said he arrived home after the shooting, just as police blocked the road. Crow couldn't get into his building and said he heard when the tear gas was deployed.

The situation was resolved around 5:30 a.m. and he was able to return to his apartment by 6 a.m., Crow said.

Osburn was being held in the Benton County jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder with no bail set Friday.

