Arkansas bicyclist hit by 2 cars, dies

A Newport man who was riding a bicycle died Friday night after being hit by two cars, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Billy Womack, 68, was riding the bike on Stegall Road just before 9 p.m. when he was hit by a 2008 Cadillac that was traveling west, according to the report.

Womack was then hit by a westbound 2013 Toyota as he lay in the road after being hit the first time.

Womack was taken to Unity Health-Harris Medical Center in Newport and later died of his injuries, the report said.

No other injuries were reported. The weather was clear and dry at the time of the incident, state police said.

Metro on 04/16/2017