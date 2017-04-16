Officer shoots, kills suspected robber

A police officer in West Memphis fatally shot a person suspected in a hotel robbery Saturday morning, according to a news release.

After responding to a call of an armed robbery around 7 a.m., West Memphis Police Department officers "encountered an individual matching the description of the robbery suspect" the Arkansas State Police news release said.

West Memphis police Capt. Joe Baker said the robbery took place at the Americas Best Value Inn at 2411 E. Service Road, and the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex that borders the back of the motel.

When police approached the suspect at 2408 Talonwood Drive, the suspect "brandished a gun," according to the release.

One officer shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Baker declined to identify the officer, but said the officer fired one shot, which killed the suspect.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, per department policy, Baker said.

No officers were reported wounded.

The body will be turned over to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for investigation, the release said. Arkansas State Police said the individual's name "has not at this time been confirmed."

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting. The agency will hand over its investigative file to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force complied with Arkansas law.

