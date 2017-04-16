Woman, 2 children die in southwest Arkansas crash

FOUKE — Arkansas State Police say a Louisiana woman and two children were killed after the car they were in crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer rig in southwest Arkansas.

A police report says 30-year-old Aileen Jose, a juvenile girl and a juvenile boy — all from Lake Charles, Louisiana — died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision Saturday. The names of the two children were not released.

The report says the three were passengers in a northbound car on Interstate 49 near Fouke when the car drove under the rear axle of a northbound tractor-trailer rig. The report says Jose and one child were dead at the scene and the second child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The condition of the car's driver wasn't released.