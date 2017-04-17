North Little Rock man dies after being ejected from truck in crash

An Arkansas man died after he was thrown from a truck Sunday night when it overturned several times in a crash, police said.

Robert K. Jones, 56, of North Little Rock was driving a 1998 Ford F-150 south on U.S. 79 in Prairie County around 6 p.m. when the vehicle left the highway in a curve and hit a private drive, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The impact caused the truck to overturn several times. It crossed two lanes of traffic, police said, ejecting Jones before ending up in a ditch, the report said. Jones was fatally injured.

The accident took place about a half a mile south of Ulm.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the wreck. No other injuries were reported.

Jones’ death is the 144th in a crash on state roads this year, according to preliminary data.