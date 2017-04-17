Arkansas woman, 25, fatally struck by vehicle that left scene, police say

A 25-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run was found by another pedestrian by a state highway in Carroll County on Friday, police said.

Courtney R. Henrichson of Berryville was walking on or near Arkansas 21 south of Oak Grove around noon, according to an Arkansas State Police report. She was struck by an unknown vehicle that then fled, police said.

Henrichson was found by another pedestrian and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one else was reported injured. Conditions were clear and dry at the time.

There have been at least 144 deaths in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.