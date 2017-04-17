Body found on interstate identified as missing Arkansas woman
By TEXARKANA GAZETTE
A woman found dead on Interstate 49 last week was identified as Elesa Kim Roberts, a Fouke woman who disappeared Tuesday, authorities said.
Miller County sheriff’s office received confirmation of Roberts’ identity Friday from the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock, Chief Deputy Michael McQuerrey said.
“Regrettably, Elesa Kim Roberts has been positively identified as the deceased person located on Wednesday,” McQuerrey said.
Roberts, 49, was last seen Tuesday at her home.
Sheriff’s investigators were called about 3 p.m. Wednesday after the human remains were found by state highway department crews. Arkansas State Police is investigating Roberts’ death as a hit-and-run.
McQuerrey referred all questions about the accident to the state police. A state police investigator said the death remains under investigation.
