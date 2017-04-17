Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 17, 2017, 2:31 p.m.

Bonfield wins SEC award after big week

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 12:37 p.m.

luke-bonfield-arkansas-left-fielder-runs-the-bases-after-hitting-a-home-run-thursday-april-13-2017-during-the-third-inning-against-georgia-at-baum-stadium-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Luke Bonfield, Arkansas left fielder, runs the bases after hitting a home run Thursday, April 13, 2017, during the third inning against Georgia at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas outfielder Luke Bonfield on Monday became the first Arkansas player to earn individual recognition from the SEC this season.

Bonfield was named the SEC player of the week for his performance during the Razorbacks' midweek game at Missouri State and weekend series against Georgia. In four games, Bonfield had 8 hits and 11 RBI.

The junior's week included two home runs during the Georgia series, including a two-run home run in the seventh inning of a game Friday that gave the Razorbacks a 3-2 lead. He also had a double and his first career triple during the week, and finished the four games with a .400 batting average.

Bonfield has started all 37 games this season for the Razorbacks (29-8, 11-4 SEC), mostly in left field. He has a .329 batting average with 7 home runs and 35 RBI.

