Bonfield wins SEC award after big week

— Arkansas outfielder Luke Bonfield on Monday became the first Arkansas player to earn individual recognition from the SEC this season.

Bonfield was named the SEC player of the week for his performance during the Razorbacks' midweek game at Missouri State and weekend series against Georgia. In four games, Bonfield had 8 hits and 11 RBI.

The junior's week included two home runs during the Georgia series, including a two-run home run in the seventh inning of a game Friday that gave the Razorbacks a 3-2 lead. He also had a double and his first career triple during the week, and finished the four games with a .400 batting average.

Bonfield has started all 37 games this season for the Razorbacks (29-8, 11-4 SEC), mostly in left field. He has a .329 batting average with 7 home runs and 35 RBI.