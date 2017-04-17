Chinese pet food company to bring 70 jobs to Arkansas

DANVILLE — A Chinese company that makes food for pets has announced plans to open in Arkansas and bring 70 jobs to the state.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission said Monday that Pet Won Pet Products will locate in Danville in a plant formerly occupied by Petit Jean Poultry.

The company plans to spend about $5 million on the building before production is scheduled to begin in June.

Pet Won Pet Products produces pet treats that are made from poultry. The company plans to use deboned chicken to make the product at the Danville plant.