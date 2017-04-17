Downtown Little Rock church damaged in Easter Sunday fire

Firefighters put out a blaze at a downtown Little Rock church on Easter Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Jacob Sadowsky said the fire at Central Church of Christ was reported about 1:30 p.m. Sunday by someone who saw smoke coming from the church.

Firefighters responded to the church at 823 W. 6th St. to find the second floor burning. Sadowsky said that although flames were never visible from outside the building, several rooms on the second floor were damaged, including part of the church’s gymnasium, a “clothing closet” and a sewing room. The closet and sewing room are used for charity work by the church, he said.

Sadowsky said the church sustained “extensive fire and smoke damage” but that there was not yet a financial estimate of the damage.

The church’s sanctuary was untouched by the flames, authorities said. The church consists of multiple buildings, Sadowsky said, and the sanctuary was not in the same building as the fire.

Authorities said seven fire engines, three ladder trucks, two battalion chiefs and an air trailer responded to the blaze.

No injuries were reported. Sadowsky said the church was empty at the time. The cause of the fire was still being investigated Monday afternoon, he said.