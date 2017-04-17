The Nation in Brief

Shooter posts video of Cleveland slaying

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police and the FBI are hunting for a shooter who killed an elderly man in broad daylight and posted video of it on Facebook.

“I found somebody I’m about to kill,” the man said in the video, as he pulled his Ford Fusion to the side of a road in east Cleveland about 2 p.m. Sunday.

“I’m about to kill this guy right here. He’s an old dude,” the man said as he confronted Robert Godwin Sr., 74, who was walking on the sidewalk.

“Can you do me a favor?” the man asked Godwin before asking that he say the name of a woman believed to be the shooter’s girlfriend. “She’s the reason this is about to happen to you.”

The shooter then asked Godwin’s age before killing him.

Posts on the suspect’s Facebook page said he had “lost everything” to gambling, according to NBC News, which saved the Facebook posts before they were removed.

Chicago shootings total 29; 1 man killed

CHICAGO — In the pouring rain in Chicago’s Douglas Park neighborhood early Sunday, police were investigating the city’s first homicide of the weekend.

One man, standing nearby on the porch of his younger brother’s home, said he heard people arguing and throwing bottles at one another about 2:30 a.m. before the shots rang out.

The killing was the only fatality among 29 people who were shot from Saturday to Sunday morning. Of the people shot, three were teenagers.

Several of the attacks injured multiple victims as gunmen opened fire on groups of people. Two shootings that occurred in the Chatham and Back of the Yards neighborhoods each injured three people.

The man killed in the Douglas Park neighborhood was shot in the head and back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. In the same shooting, a man was shot in the hand and also taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stable.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not identified the victim by Sunday morning.

Police: Colorado slayings site targeted

BOULDER, Colo. — A home in the foothills northwest of Denver where three people were found slain was specifically targeted, investigators said Sunday.

Deputies conducting a welfare check at the request of a worried acquaintance found two men and a woman dead in the house Saturday, and investigators quickly ruled out murder-suicide as a possibility.

Cmdr. Mike Wagner with the Boulder County sheriff’s office said someone targeted the home and there is no general threat to the public. No information about a suspect or a possible motive has been released.

The sheriff’s office has identified the victims, but the coroner will not release their names or say how they were killed until their families are notified. Investigators earlier said the bodies showed signs of trauma.

Deputies initially found two bodies inside the home and backed out so they could secure a search warrant, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. The investigation also was slowed because investigators found evidence of drugs in the house and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.

Punished enough for posts, man says

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man who posted threats against Jews and synagogues on a metal-music Internet forum plans to argue at his sentencing that he has served enough time in prison.

Kendall Sullivan is scheduled to go before a U.S. district judge in Bridgeport today. He pleaded guilty in January to perpetrating a hoax and originally faced three federal charges of making online threats.

The 50-year-old was arrested in July after an investigation that linked him to messages posted that spring and summer on the Metalthrone.net website.

Investigators searched Sullivan’s Stamford home and found more than two dozen firearms, gun parts, high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Sullivan is in state prison serving four consecutive 90-day sentences after pleading guilty to weapons charges. Prosecutors plan to argue he also should serve at least a year in federal prison on the hoax charge.

But Sullivan and his attorneys say he’s been punished enough. They contend his posts were not meant to be taken seriously and were part of a heavy metal music culture rooted in themes that “society deems off limits, including the occult, war, death and destruction.”

