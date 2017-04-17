Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Hogs make top 5 of highly recruited offensive lineman
This article was published today at 3:47 p.m.
Arkansas offensive line target Blaine Scott has names the Hogs as one of his top five schools.
Scott, 6-4, 300 pounds, of Portsmouth (Ohio) Sciotoville East, had more than 30 offers and cut the list to Arkansas, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Rutgers and Duke.
He had plans to visit Fayetteville over the weekend, but his father had knee surgery and was unable to travel. He plans to announce his college decision on his birthday May 5.
