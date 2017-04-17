Hogs up one spot in baseball poll

— Arkansas baseball moved up one position in the USA Today Coaches' Poll after a 4-0 week.

The Razorbacks are No. 14 in this week's poll, two spots behind its weekend opponent, No. 12 Auburn. Arkansas and Auburn are scheduled to begin their three-game series Friday at 6 p.m. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Memphis twice in the midweek.

Arkansas (29-8, 11-4 SEC) enters the week in first place in the SEC, one game ahead of a three-way tie for second between Auburn, Mississippi State and Kentucky.

Seven SEC teams are among the 18 highest-ranked teams this week. In addition to Arkansas and Auburn, other ranked SEC teams are LSU (8), Florida (10), Kentucky (13), Mississippi State (16) and South Carolina (18).