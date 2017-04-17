IHOP waiter robbed at gunpoint while walking from west Little Rock restaurant, cops say

A waiter at a west Little Rock IHOP was robbed at gunpoint of cash while he walked from the restaurant, authorities said.

It happened about 2:20 a.m. Saturday on Hermitage Road near the restaurant's location there, which is just off Chenal Parkway.

The 20-year-old victim told investigators he was walking west from his workplace toward Wal-Mart when a tan, four-door Honda pulled up and the driver asked for a cigarette, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim reportedly gave the man a cigarette and then, after being asked, told him he was a waiter at IHOP.

"The driver then stated, 'Oh, so you got that money,'" the report said, noting the driver then pulled out a gun and demanded "everything" the victim had.

The car fled west on Hermitage after the victim handed over his cash, the report said.

The robber was described as a black man who stood about 5-foot-10 and weighed around 235 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Two other people were also in the vehicle, though the report listed a detailed description for only one of them: a black man who stood about 5 foot 8 and weighed 160 pounds. He was said to be wearing a white T-shirt and black pants and to have very few teeth, according to the report.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.