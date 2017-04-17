Four people shot in Little Rock in 24 hours

Three shootings in a 24-hour period left three men and a 16-year-old girl injured in Little Rock, a police spokesman said Sunday.

In the first shooting, officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Baseline Road about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired, Little Rock Police Department officer Steve Moore said.

Moore said police did not find a victim when they checked the area.

Less than an hour later, at 12:42 a.m., police were dispatched to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock on a report of a shooting, Moore said.

The girl, who had been shot in the leg, told detectives that she did not know where the shooting took place or who shot her. Moore said police went back to the location on Baseline Road and found a crime scene.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

In the second shooting, officers were called to a hospital at 2:13 a.m. Sunday after a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, he said.

The teenager told police that he was walking down a street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside began shooting at him, Moore said.

Moore said the shooting occurred in the 6100 block of West 32nd Street near University Avenue.

In the third incident, officers were dispatched at 6:29 p.m. Sunday to an area near West 28th and Madison streets, he said.

Two young adults were injured in the shooting and taken to the UAMS Medical Center by private vehicle, Moore said.

One victim was shot in the buttock, he said, while the other had been shot in the leg.

The relationship between the victims was unknown Sunday evening, Moore said, and it was unclear whether the two shooting victims were taken to the hospital in the same vehicle or different vehicles.

All four victims are expected to survive their injuries, Moore said.

Metro on 04/17/2017