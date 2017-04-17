• Jeremy Kohlberg, 13, who has been fighting brain cancer for about five years, got his wish to go to prom granted by his Shoreview, Minn., classmates, who set up a night of dancing after Jeremy's doctors told his family that he may only have a few weeks to live.

• Gilbert Kalonde, a professor at Montana State University in Bozeman, filed a libel suit against Wal-Mart, claiming an employee listed his occupation as "toilet cleaner" on a fishing license, exposing Kalonde to "hatred, contempt, [and] ridicule."

• Jimmy Ellis, fire chief of the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department in Texas, said a fire that had been burning for nearly a week at a tire disposal facility was finally put out when a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency team covered the estimated 100,000 burning tires with dirt.

• Melissa Cochran, whose leg was broken and husband was killed in an attack in London last month, has returned to her home near Salt Lake City after she was cleared by her doctors to fly, according to her brother.

• Christopher Woodward, the director of London's Garden Museum -- which is next to the archbishop of Canterbury's residence -- revealed that the remains of five former archbishops, including one who played a major role in production of the King James Bible, were found in a tomb beneath the museum.

• Mynor Chox, 24, a Guatemalan who came to the U.S. on a temporary visa to work during a college break, filed suit against his employer, saying the landscaping company in Tennessee made him stay in a trailer with 12 other men, cheated him of pay and threatened him with deportation.

• Tom Brake and other British legislators sent a letter to Home Secretary Amber Rudd urging the government to remove the British citizenship of Syrian President Bashar Assad's British-born wife, Asma Assad.

• Theresa Brazile and Karl Perkins, who co-own a restaurant in Summit, Miss., are trying to have their Big Easy Poboys & Daiquiris declared a resort area after they found out -- after complying with the state's alcohol regulations and opening for business -- that county liquor laws require that declaration.

• Castle Kameron Gately, 23, was arrested, accused by Dallas police of luring two boys, ages 5 and 6, from their homes with candy and promises of more treats, and of stealing from a store into which she took the boys.

A Section on 04/17/2017