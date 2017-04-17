Fugitive governorheld in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY -- The former governor of Mexico's Veracruz state was detained in Guatemala after six months as a fugitive and high-profile symbol of government graft in his country.

Javier Duarte, pale and visibly tired, was taken Sunday to a prison at a military base in the Guatemalan capital. He is accused of running a corruption ring that prosecutors say pilfered millions of dollars from state coffers.

A statement from Mexico's federal attorney general's office said Duarte was detained Saturday with the cooperation of Guatemalan police and the country's Interpol office in Panajachel, a picturesque tourist town on Lake Atitlan in Guatemala's highlands.

It said he is wanted on suspicion of money laundering and organized crime, and prosecutors directed the Foreign Relations Department to request Duarte's extradition via its Guatemalan counterpart.

At least two dozen policemen guarded Duarte, 43, as he arrived at Guatemala City's Matamoros prison.

Calm seas off Italyspur migrant surge

ROME -- Profit-hungry smugglers are taking advantage of calm seas off Libya to launch unseaworthy boats, crowded with migrants, toward Italy.

After some 6,000 migrants were rescued from the Mediterranean in dozens of operations coordinated by the Italian coast guard on Friday and Saturday, hundreds more migrants were plucked to safety Sunday from dinghies and fishing boats.

The humanitarian group Migrant Offshore Aid Station tweeted Sunday that it had helped several hundred migrants in nine rubber dinghies and two wooden boats over a 24-hour period. The group also recovered seven bodies, including that of an 8-year-old boy. It also distributed life vests to 1,000 migrants still on smugglers' boats who are awaiting transfers to the rescue ships that will take them to southern Italian ports.

Italian news reports say the rescued migrants came from Africa, Syria, Pakistan, Bangladesh and elsewhere.

Hundreds protestFrance's Le Pen

PARIS -- Hundreds of demonstrators in France marched on Sunday to protest far-right National Front leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, saying that basic freedoms would disappear if she were elected.

Some protesters threw firebombs at police during the march from suburban Aubervilliers to a Paris neighborhood where Le Pen is scheduled to hold a rally today. Officers responded with tear gas.

Fernanda Marrucchelli said Le Pen's anti-immigration party "is fighting our essential freedoms, our rights, no matter if we are French or immigrant."

Le Pen, who wants to pull France out of the European Union, has said she wants to restore a French identity that she claims has been erased by "massive immigration," mainly from former French colonies in Muslim North Africa.

Le Pen is one of the top contenders in France's first-round presidential vote on April 23. A presidential runoff will be held May 7 between the top two vote-getters.

A Section on 04/17/2017