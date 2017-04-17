State's top court won't reconsider stay granted to condemned Arkansas inmate

11:30 a.m. UPDATE

The state’s highest court said it will not reconsider lifting a reprieve granted to one condemned man scheduled to die Monday night.

The Arkansas Supreme Court rejected a motion filed by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge requesting the court to reconsider its order granting Bruce Earl Ward a stay on his scheduled execution. Ward was one of originally eight inmates scheduled to die through lethal injection at the end of April.

On Friday, the state’s highest court stayed Ward’s pending execution. Ward’s lawyers had argued he is a paranoid schizophrenic incapable of comprehending his death, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Rutledge filed a motion over the weekend asking the court to reconsider. That motion was rejected Monday morning.

The state Supreme Court “still offered no reason to the stay but did indicate that three justices would have denied the request,” spokesman Judd Deere wrote in an email.

Rutledge is evaluating options on how to proceed, Deere said.

Ward was convicted in the 1989 killing of Rebecca Doss after she was found strangled in the bathroom of the Little Rock gas station where she worked.

— Emma Pettit

11:08 a.m. UPDATE

Arkansas’ attorney general has asked a federal appeals court to reject a request for additional oral arguments in the case of seven condemned inmates scheduled to be executed over 11 days, starting today.

Leslie Rutledge’s office filed an emergency motion with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Monday morning. The motion argues that a previous ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Kristine Baker to stay the executions should be “immediately reversed.” 📄 Click here to read the full emergency motion.

Baker sided with the inmates Saturday morning, saying that the lethal injections should be halted so the men could pursue a claim that they could suffer “severe pain.” The judge did not agree with all of the inmates claims, including their argument that a quickened pace of executions would likely lead to a botched execution, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

After Baker’s ruling, the condemned men’s attorneys asked the federal appeals court to schedule oral arguments to decide whether to allow the execution stays to remain in place.

Rutledge’s office said in the motion that while the lawyers “suggest longer proceedings are necessary, they do not point to anything they would do differently in a longer proceeding.”

The “request is nothing more than an attempt to manipulate the judicial process and make it impossible for Arkansas to carry out Appellees’ just and lawful sentences,” the motion states.

Rutledge’s office also said the condemned men’s lawyers had “numerous opportunities to (and did) challenge their method of execution and waited till well after Governor Hutchinson set their most recent executions to bring their current challenge ... Equity should, therefore, not permit Appellees to deliberately manipulate the judicial process to evade justice.”

The state adopted its protocol to use midazlolam, one of the three drugs in the state's lethal cocktail, in 2015. The inmates’ counsel could have brought a federal constitutional challenge anytime between now and then, the motion states. A suit was brought against the protocol in 2015 but later “voluntarily dropped” to avoid litigating it in federal court, Rutledge wrote.

Justice had long been denied to “victims and their loved ones,” the motion states.

“Now, the time has come to see that justice done."

— Emma Pettit

9:36 a.m. UPDATE

LITTLE ROCK — Lawyers for inmates facing a series of double executions in Arkansas say a federal appeals court should schedule oral arguments as it considers whether to dissolve or preserve the execution stays imposed by a lower court judge.

The executions would have started Monday night under Arkansas' aggressive plan to use a key drug before it expires at the end of April. But U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued stays Saturday so the inmates could pursue a claim that they could suffer "severe pain."

The state of Arkansas appealed and has asked for a quick decision. In a filing early Monday, the inmates' lawyers say the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should avoid a "rushed analysis."

Arkansas says it cannot find a new drug supply if the executions are delayed.

— The Associated Press