Love of history drives 1 scout's tribute to fallen

SPRINGDALE -- An Eagle Scout hopeful wants to build a monument at Shiloh Memorial Park to honor Springdale veterans killed in war, and city leaders have embraced his efforts.

Hogan Maestri has spent more than 20 hours at the Springdale Public Library, searching through microfilm of newspapers dating to the early 1900s, trying to find the names of Springdale soldiers killed in action.

It will be the first memorial in the city to honor soldiers killed in action, said Susan Young, outreach coordinator for the Shiloh Museum.

"I don't know of a public memorial anywhere in the city that's specific to this topic," Young said.

Shiloh Memorial Park is along the Razorback Greenway downtown.

Maestri is a member of Springdale-based Boy Scout Troop 777, which has about 40 members, and he has until he turns 18 on July 28 to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. A primary requirement for earning the rank is the Eagle Scout Project, which must either benefit the community or a nonprofit organization. Maestri chose to build a memorial naming and honoring Springdale soldiers killed in war since World War I.

"I've always enjoyed learning about history, and I thought it would be nice if I built something to honor veterans," Maestri said.

Maestri has raised $5,000 of the $19,000 he needs for the memorial. He raised $2,000 through his GoFundMe account and another $3,000 in individual donations. He spoke with a Sam's Club representative about a donation and hopes to receive donations from other Northwest Arkansas companies.

Many Scouts vying for Eagle rank get their parents or a community member to help them come up with a project, said Bryon Taylor, Troop 777 Scoutmaster.

"Hogan actually came up with this idea on his own because of his love of history, and he wanted to give back to the community," Taylor said. "As a veteran and Springdale resident, I think it's awesome. I know there's a lot of people who went and served our country and died for our freedom, but I don't know those names."

Mayor Doug Sprouse and other city leaders endorse the project but haven't committed any money. Some City Council members voiced support at a recent City Council committee meeting and regular council meeting where Maestri spoke about the project.

"I think Hogan has a tremendous project," Sprouse said.

Kathy Jaycox -- an alderman for Ward 4, where the park is located -- concurred.

"I think it's long overdue to honor the men and women who served in the military over these many years, so I think the city is going to welcome it as one of the most treasured things we've done in a long, long time," Jaycox said.

The road toward the project is a challenge. Maestri had to introduce his Eagle Scout project idea to his troop committee for approval. He then submitted the plan to the Westark Area Council, Taylor said.

The Westark Area Council covers 17 counties, including Washington County, and has more than 5,700 scouts. There were more than 15,000 Boy Scouts across the state in 2016. Of those, 104 earned the rank of Eagle Scout, said Bryan Feather, scout executive with the Area Council.

Maestri has received all approvals to start the project and is deep into his research, having reached the Korean War.

"It's been a slow process [for Hogan]," said Kevin Maestri, Hogan's father. "Microfilm is a technology that is far past its prime, and I think the microfilm reader at the library has seen better days."

The museum has assisted Hogan in his search, going through the museum's research library.

"He doesn't want to leave anyone out. He wants it to stand the test of time, to be done correctly the first time. He's going the extra mile and leaving no stone unturned," Young said.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman's office also will help Hogan to make sure he taps into all the resources available, Young said.

Hogan so far has counted 52 Springdale soldiers killed during war.

Metro on 04/17/2017