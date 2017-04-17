Man, 47, held in Jefferson County stabbing death

A 47-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing a friend during an argument at a Jefferson County home, authorities said.

Vincent Hooper was arrested Sunday in the death of Tommy Tumlin, 47, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Deputies were dispatched just before 2 a.m. to 9918 U.S. 270 in Jefferson County and found Tumlin dead on the kitchen floor inside the home, the release said. He had been fatally stabbed, according to the release.

Authorities said Tumlin and Hooper were friends and went fishing earlier Saturday, where they began drinking. The two returned to the Jefferson County residence, where Hooper got into an argument with his wife, authorities said.

Tumlin intervened in the argument and Hooper's wife left the home with her daughter, according to investigators.

Hooper then got into an argument with Tumlin before fatally stabbing him, according to the release.

After the argument, Hooper called his wife and asked her to return home, the release said. She initially refused, but she later returned and found Tumlin dead in the kitchen, according to the release. She then called 911 to report the stabbing, the release said.

Maj. Lafayette Woods Jr., spokesman for the agency, said authorities found Hooper at the scene but did not immediately interview him because he was intoxicated.

Hooper was charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Jefferson County jail and is being held without bond.

The killing is the first homicide in unincorporated Jefferson County this year.

Metro on 04/17/2017